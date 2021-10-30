Egypt: Awqaf Ministry implementing plan to encourage contemplating on religious texts

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf announced implementation of a plan which encourages individuals to think deeper about the content of religious texts. The plan is being pursued with the cooperation of the Ministry of Culture, Sada El-Balad reported.

Awqaf Ministry announced that due to the importance of paying attention to a rational understanding of the Quran and other religious texts according to the requirements of the day and the need for having a sufficient understanding of meanings and goals of the texts, it is focusing on a new teaching method.

Accordingly, the ministry has published a series of books that will be distributed in all Islamic culture centers and the Quran memorization centers. The Ministry says according to the new approach, Quran memorizers will obtain a full understanding of what they are committing to memory while also defending principles of Islamic Sharia.