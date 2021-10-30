UK: Mosque evacuated due to suspicious package

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Mosque in Stevenage, east of England, was evacuated and cordoned off due to detection of a suspicious package. A man was arrested after creating a disturbance inside a Mosque in Stevenage on Friday afternoon. Police were called just before 3pm following reports that an unknown male was trying to damage the building.

The Mosque on Vardon Road was evacuated as a suspect package was detected. At this stage the incident is thought to be linked to mental health issues, but as a precaution experts are attending the scene to assess the origins of the package that has been left inside the building. A statement from Herts police said: “Our priority is to keep everyone safe until a thorough assessment can be made and the origins of the package clarified.”