Infaq according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – Infaq is the Arabic word for “spending”. It is a type of charity in Islam that is given (in the way of God) without any expectation of reward or return from other people. One gives from own wealth for the betterment of society, own family, and to please Allah (SWT). Infaq is separate from other religious payments such as Khoms and Zakat. In many Ayahs of the holy Quran, such as Ayahs 262 and 274 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) revealed: Those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah (SWT) shall have their reward with their Lord, and they will have no fear, nor will they grieve.

In Ayah 265 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah (SWT) used the phrase of “Tathbeat” for this purpose which means lasting peace of mind (mental state of calmness or tranquillity) that will appear in the human being after Infaq. Anyway, one of the ways of achieving spirituality and closeness to God is Infaq as mentioned in Ayah 99 of Surah At-Tawbah. And how amazing it is that in different Ayahs of the holy Quran, Allah (SWT) interpreted Infaq the same as sacrificing life; for example in Ayah 95 of Surah An-Nisa, Ayah 75 of Surah An-Nahl and Ayah 20 of Surah At-Tawbah.