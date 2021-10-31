Distinctive Architecture of Sub-Saharan Mosques

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: In an article published in mid-October, ArchDaily has taken a quick glimpse at the distinctive architecture of Mosques in Sub-Saharan Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa is home to an enormous number of religious adherents – within which there is extraordinary diversity in religious expression. Iconic buildings serving a religious purpose are found throughout the continent, such as The Cathedral Basilica of the Holy Family in central Nairobi or the Hare Krishna Temple in South Africa.

What is evident is that architecture that hosts religious gatherings makes up a key part of the urban fabric of sub-Saharan African cities and that in a lot of cases, religious structures go against the grain – leaving aside or tweaking classical models in favour of a unique architectural approach.