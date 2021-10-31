Photos: Children celebrated auspicious birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Al-Mahdi (AJ) Center of Fort McMurray in Canada

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/17-1.jpg 720 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-10-31 15:33:322021-10-31 17:56:08Photos: Children celebrated auspicious birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Al-Mahdi (AJ) Center of Fort McMurray in Canada
Date :Sunday, October 31st, 2021 | Time : 15:33 |ID: 236507 | Print
You might also like
"Imam Husayn (A.S) is compared to Tupak Katari within the Andean worldview of South America"/ Interview with…
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!