Hijabi US Muslim basketball star inspires younger generations

SHAFAQNA- A US Muslim basketball star has become an inspiration for many, launching new camps for basketball for young athletes, especially Muslim girls. “Apparently nobody has ever seen Muslim girls play basketball, especially wearing the Hijab and our traditional clothing. And so that’s why it got so much buzz,” Jamad Fiin said in a video by The BBC.

“A lot of people now see a Muslim girl doing sport and they’re not surprised any more. No one automatically thinks we don’t go outside the house or just the stereotypes that are put upon us already, people don’t think like that as much,” she added. Earlier in 2020, the American-Somali Muslim basketball player broke the internet with her incredible dribbling skills. A video of Fiin showing off her skills went viral on Twitter, gaining over a million views in a day, Aboutislam reported.

Since then her videos have racked up millions of views online. The college athlete from Boston, US, is using her new found fame to inspire a new generation of players by running her own basketball camps.