IRUK will host a climate change roundtable for Muslim youth

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Relief UK (IRUK) and Greenpeace MENA will host a climate change roundtable for Muslim youth this month.

Planned to be held on November 8, the event comes as part of the Ummah for Earth Alliance Islamic Relief and Greenpeace MENA.

The impact of climate change throughout the world touches on every aspect of life, from food and water security to migration, employment, and economic stability.

“This roundtable… is an opportunity for young Muslims to gather during an important time for global climate action as it coincides with COP 26 negotiations,” the event page read.

“A time where leaders from across the world will be discussing progress made and set priorities in combating climate change”, Aboutislam told.