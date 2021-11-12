SHAFAQNA | by Chris Hewer – The Christian Journal of Social Ethics devoted its July-September 2008 number to “Islam in Britain: challenge and opportunity”. The following article was written by Chris Hewer. It explores some of the key social values that Islam might have to contribute to the future of British society without doing the work of Muslim scholars in addressing their tradition and working out the application in detail.

Family

One of the most profound social revolutions brought about by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Arab society in his time was to make the family the central unit of society. Before his time, Arab men had not taken responsibility for their womenfolk or their offspring and there was little concept of sexual fidelity. With the coming of Islam, the man and woman must both freely and publicly commit themselves to each other in marriage. It then becomes the husband’s responsibility to support his wife and children, under God’s providence. So critical is marriage within the Islamic social system that the Prophet (PBUH) said “marriage is half your religion”. It is the seedbed of virtues such as patience, trust in God, God-consciousness, self-sacrifice, thankfulness and the blessing of children to rear in the way of Islam.

The training of character in young children is an essential part, no “waiting until they are old enough to choose” but rather the new born baby has the call to prayer whispered into the ear as a sign that one is born Muslim and to live a Muslim life is one’s birthright and vocation. Preserving the exclusive bond of marriage is central to Islamic society. Sexual activity outside of marriage is forbidden and unfaithfulness within marriage can ultimately be a capital offence, but with such a high threshold of proof that it can rarely be reached. Islam stresses the right of every child to know the identity of their birth parents and this has implications for anonymous adoption and artificial insemination by donor.

When a couple marry, they take on the wider family responsibilities of their partner; it is not just the marriage of two individuals but a union of two families. From now on the couple have responsibilities within the extended families on both sides. This would of course include the care of the elderly, widows and orphans, making provision for any sick or handicapped members, and providing a social support network to help out other members of the families who are in difficulties through debt, misfortune, sickness, unemployment and so forth.

There is no room within the Islamic system for clans, tribes, racial groupings and so on; the next social unit after the family is the Ummah the world-wide community of Muslims that links each believer into a geographical solidarity with Muslims all over the world today but also into a temporal unity with earlier and later generations. This solidarity is expressed in the formal five-times-a-day prayers in which people line up together shoulder to shoulder, so one is aware of the other at prayer and that they have rights over one, and in rows that fill completely before the next row is started, irrespective of the social class, education, wealth or status of any individual.

Work

Work for the Muslim is the way of engaging with the created order, whether physical or social, to put the guidance of God into practice. Work is the natural outworking of being the Khalifa. Types of employment that help to build up society, e.g. teaching, law, medicine, permitted forms of business, are to be encouraged, whereas anything that involves prohibited activities or exploitation is forbidden. There is a strong ethical principle that anything that is forbidden for a Muslim to do, it is also forbidden for a Muslim to profit by someone else doing it, e.g. it is forbidden to consume alcohol, thus it is also forbidden to trade in it or to invest in a distillery. This has significant consequences for the ethical screening of investments by pension, savings and investment funds.

Employers must not exploit their employees; following the saying of the Prophet (PBUH) that labourers must be paid their wages before their sweat dries on their foreheads. Muhammad taught a principle of self-help for those in need, so when a beggar came to him in the market place asking for bread for his family, Muhammad (PBUH) bought him an axe so that he could go and cut firewood and sell it in the market, thus feeding his family by his own efforts every day. When Muhammad (PBUH) arrived in Medina with the Makkans who had migrated with him, they were in fact refugees and some had lost everything by their move. The Makkans were traders and had no skill in the farming life of Medina.

The Prophet paired off a Makkan migrant with one of the Muslims from Medina, who shared his land and expertise with the newcomer, so that both could find a way to feed their families in the new Muslim community that was being formed. One can trace the honourable record of refugees being taken in by Muslim societies in history, e.g. Jews fleeing persecution by Christians in Europe, and also in the present circumstances of the world, although today the vast majority of displaced people worldwide are Muslim. Part of being the Khalifa is the realisation that what we appear to own is only placed in our hands on trust to be used in the way of God, who is the rightful owner.

This is typified in the economic principle of Infaq or the circulation of wealth. Those with wealth beyond the needs of their family, and having made provision for eventualities, should use that surplus money for the upbuilding of society without any element of control or personal reward, e.g. a business start-up grant could be made to a group of artisans, to enable them to equip a workshop and thus to become economically active, serve society and support their families with dignity.

This would not be a loan to be repaid or an investment in the hope of return, but rather a sharing of the good things of the earth according to the way of God, who will reward in this life or the next as God knows best. Similar ethnical norms are to be found in trading: it is forbidden to wait until produce is about to go bad before buying it, in the hope of driving down a fair price, and it is forbidden to back through the generations and onwards into the future, the Umma is a timeless bond with Muslims of this and all ages.

Justice

One of the names by which God is known in the Quran is al-‘Adl, the Just One. Justice without favouritism is one of the cardinal virtues of Islam. There is a verse of the Quran which commands, “Do justice, even if it goes against yourself”. Similarly, the Prophet (PBUH) was asked to show favour in judging a case and responded by saying that even if the accused where his own daughter Fatimah, he would judge her with justice the same as anyone else; thus justice must be blind to factors such as status, blood ties or family honour. The severest warnings are given in the Quran against those who would act unjustly in inheritance or guardianship towards orphans or widows.

True repentance and seeking forgiveness requires that the offender acknowledges the offence and seeks to make recompense, this might mean significant financial support for the victim of a crime. There is in Islam the idea of an exemplary punishment, that through the punishment of one individual others may know right from wrong and learn the consequences of wrong doing, so that one punishment may be seen to discourage others and make the punishment of many unnecessary. Although human beings are basically good, Muslims are clear that the undisciplined human heart is prone to forgetfulness and thus to waywardness. We are required “to promote the good and forbid the evil” within society.

There is no room for disengaged laisse faire but rather evil must be engaged, overcome and eradicated from human affairs. This is a constant struggle, first of all within oneself to fight against one’s own waywardness; this is the core meaning of the word jihad, to struggle and strive against evil, forgetfulness of God and one’s own base inclinations. This is of course carried on into wider society, where evil and oppression must be resisted too, if all else fails, by the legitimate use of limited force under the appropriate legally constituted ruler.

We have been witness to a falsely framed question, which amounts almost to a canard, about whether Muslim loyalties are first to God or to the laws of the state. Muslims, like Christians such as Dietrich Bonhoeffer and Thomas More, would want to obey the civil law in all things Godly, but ultimately the Muslim, like the Christian, is God’s servant first, and if necessary must object in conscience to an unjust law, even if, like More and Bonhoeffer, they must pay the ultimate price of imprisonment and even execution for their obedience. We have seen the way in which many Muslims in Britain have “come of age” in terms of political compromise to campaign in the Stop the War Coalition alongside fellow citizens, with whom they have this cause in common, even though on a host of other issues there may be serious disagreement.

Economics

The principles behind our society are often made plain in our economic life. The fundamental economic principle of Islam is sadaqa, which is often simply translated as charity but is better rendered as “bearing one another’s burdens”. This is reinforced in many teachings of Muhammad, such as “He is not a Muslim who goes to bed with a full stomach whilst his neighbour goes to bed hungry” and “You have not put the first step on the way of faith until you wish for your neighbour all the good that you wish for yourself”. This is a natural outpouring of the overriding principle that everything belongs to God and is only given to us on trust; therefore it is to be used according to God’s guidance.

Hospitality, coming to the relief of those in distress and sharing burdens is endemic in traditional Muslim society. There are many reports from the Ottoman Empire of people having to travel great distances trying to find a poor person whose needs had not been met and to whom charity could be given. Sadaqah includes lending money to those in need, but without taking advantage of their situation, therefore without interest. Of course the principle was developed in an inflation-free economy where money retained its value, but all forms of Riba (usury, lending money at interest, economic exploitation) are detested in Islam. Money can only make more money when it is exposed to a proportionate share of risk. For example, instead of the bank advancing capital secured on the assets of the person, which is protected in case of business collapse, money must be advanced in the form of a share in the equity, therefore the capital is at risk in the same way as the lender’s endeavour and labour.

Conclusion

In a post-colonial world dominated by globalisation, it is hard to conceive of what a truly Islamic modern social order might look like in a Muslim majority country, let along to find it in practice. Like the old excuse of communism and Christianity, one can say “it’s never been tried”, although there are interesting examples in historical Islamic empires. The key question for us is not what would Britain look like if it were run on Islamic social values, but rather what do those values touched on briefly above have to contribute to the discussion about the future of British society shaped by many faith traditions, philosophies, cultures and the aspirations of the people. “To practise one’s religion is to participate in the social endeavour, and so there can be no religious consciousness without a social ethic.”19 We need to give encouragement to Muslim scholars to delve into their treasury of wisdom to see what they have there to contribute to the discussion about the future of British society.

Source: Chris Hewer Official website

Featured image: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre, London, UK

Address: Chevening Rd, Queen’s Park, London NW6 6TN, United Kingdom

Website: www.alkhoei.org