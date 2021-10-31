Date :Sunday, October 31st, 2021 | Time : 22:25 |ID: 236585 | Print

Video: Khutba-Khani ceremony by servants of Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on anniversary of her arrival in Qom

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The ritual of Khutba-Khani by the servants of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) was held on the eve of the anniversary of her arrival in Qom.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Photos: Floral design of Lady Masoumah's (S.A) holy shrine on the eve of her birthday anniversary
Photos: Holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) covered in black for Qadr nights & martyrdom anniversary of…
Photos: Museum of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine reopens
Photos: Recitation of Ghadiriyah Sermon In Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) Shrine
Photos: Recitation of Dua Arafah in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine
Video: Ritual of playing timpani in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on the eve of Mab'ath
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *