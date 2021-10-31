Video: Khutba-Khani ceremony by servants of Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on anniversary of her arrival in Qom

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/4F39AE8C-6B6C-4B9C-8CFB-74DC2F7D7C9C.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-10-31 22:25:142021-10-31 22:25:14Video: Khutba-Khani ceremony by servants of Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on anniversary of her arrival in Qom
SHAFAQNA- The ritual of Khutba-Khani by the servants of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) was held on the eve of the anniversary of her arrival in Qom.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
