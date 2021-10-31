Date :Sunday, October 31st, 2021 | Time : 23:16 |ID: 236593 | Print

Iran criticizes UN human rights rapporteur silence on US sanctions

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Human Rights Office criticized the deliberate silence of Javid Rahman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, over a statement by a group of independent UN experts on excessive compliance with US sanctions and violations of the rights of the Iranian people.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Judiciary chief for International Affairs and Secretary of Iran’s Human Rights Headquarters, strongly criticized Javid Rahman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, for not supporting the recent statement of several UN Special Rapporteurs and experts and their warnings about the effects of over-compliance by some countries such as Sweden on US sanctions against the Iranian people, and said: This deliberate disregard for the so-called rapporteur on the fundamental rights of Iranian patients, which is constantly being violated due to US sanctions and the adherence of some other countries, has left no doubt in his lack of independence and in a way, it puts him in the group of defenders of human rights violations in Iran, and not human rights defenders.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Ayatollah Khamenei meets with Turkmen President
Dennis Kucinich: Why are we at war in Syria?
Tlaib, Omar, Carson call for investigation into claims Muslim detainees being fed pork
US punishes law-abiding states for not violating UNSCR: Iran's Zarif
Iran & Syria discuss the developments in Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq
Another Iranian Student With Valid Visa Blocked From USA
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *