Iran criticizes UN human rights rapporteur silence on US sanctions

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Human Rights Office criticized the deliberate silence of Javid Rahman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, over a statement by a group of independent UN experts on excessive compliance with US sanctions and violations of the rights of the Iranian people.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Judiciary chief for International Affairs and Secretary of Iran’s Human Rights Headquarters, strongly criticized Javid Rahman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, for not supporting the recent statement of several UN Special Rapporteurs and experts and their warnings about the effects of over-compliance by some countries such as Sweden on US sanctions against the Iranian people, and said: This deliberate disregard for the so-called rapporteur on the fundamental rights of Iranian patients, which is constantly being violated due to US sanctions and the adherence of some other countries, has left no doubt in his lack of independence and in a way, it puts him in the group of defenders of human rights violations in Iran, and not human rights defenders.

