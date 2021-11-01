https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/WhatsApp-Image-2021-10-31-at-20.11.58.jpeg 1183 1080 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Yahya2021-11-01 00:25:182021-11-01 00:25:18Mahmoud Ayoub (1935-2021) has passed into the mercy of his lord
SHAFAQNA-Sad news – Mahmoud Ayoub (1935-2021) has passed into the mercy of his lord; a major figure in #ShiiStudies – his book on Redemptive Suffering is a classic – and he was very much a pioneer of intrafaith and interfaith research and practice #اناللهواناالبه_راجعون
