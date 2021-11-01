Date :Monday, November 1st, 2021 | Time : 00:25 |ID: 236600 | Print

Mahmoud Ayoub (1935-2021) has passed into the mercy of his lord

SHAFAQNA-Sad news – Mahmoud Ayoub (1935-2021) has passed into the mercy of his lord; a major figure in #ShiiStudies – his book on Redemptive Suffering is a classic – and he was very much a pioneer of intrafaith and interfaith research and practice #اناللهواناالبه_راجعون

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mahmoud_M._Ayoub

