Iraq: Muqtada Al-Sadr calls for the formation of national majority government

Muqtada Al-Sadr, the Leader of the Sadr Movement, called for the formation of a national majority government on Sunday, but noted that parliament is made up of both loyal and opposition factions. “It should not be said that I disagree with the political factions except on domestic and foreign reforms and the issue is the difference between patriotism and obedience. We have no differences with anyone except love of country. I believe that the first thing that should be done for the country in the future is to form a national majority government,” Sadr wrote on Twitter.

He added: “There will be two factions in the parliament: the loyal side – the so-called – which forms the government and carries out reforms at all levels of political, governmental, service, diplomatic, etc., and the opposite side, who are our brothers in this homeland and agreement and consultation with them will be binding and we will not marginalize them.”

The leader of the Sadr faction in Iraq, which won the most parliamentary seats in the October 10 elections, declared that we have no obstacle to agree with both sides in parliament, both are for the service of the nation and all of these are the foundations of democracy and we draw strength from God and the people.

