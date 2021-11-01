Date :Monday, November 1st, 2021 | Time : 09:54 |ID: 236630 | Print

Is a person’s will valid without his/her signature? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about validity of a person’s will without his/her signature.

Question: A person has written a will, but has not signed it; is the will valid and need to be implemented (put into effect)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The will without signature is not valid.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *