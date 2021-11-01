https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-01 09:54:342021-11-01 09:54:34Is a person’s will valid without his/her signature? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Is a person’s will valid without his/her signature? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about validity of a person’s will without his/her signature.
Question: A person has written a will, but has not signed it; is the will valid and need to be implemented (put into effect)?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The will without signature is not valid.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
