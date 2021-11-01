How important is Jihad in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Indeed, Jihad in the way of Allah (SWT) is one of the doors of heaven that God has opened to God’s special friends. Jihad is the clothes of piety (Taqwa) and the strong armour as well as the safe shield of God. The ones who consider Jihad unpleasant and avoid it, God will dress them with clothes of indignity and inflict calamities on them and they will be humiliated. Because of abandoning Jihad, their hearts remain in the cover of deviation and the truth shuns them, and they are condemned to indignity and deprived from justice [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 27.