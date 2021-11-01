Najaf Center launches online Quranic courses for women

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Quran Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf, Iraq, has organized a Quranic course for women.

According to Qafqn.org website, it is the 4th edition of a preliminary Quranic course on Sawt (melodious voice) and Lahn (rhythm), which is being held virtually.

Rasha al-Turfi, the deputy head of the center’s women’s section, said it includes two sessions weekly and will run for three months.

She said 500 Quran learners from Iraq and a number of other countries had applied for the course.

Al-Turfi added that after evaluations made by an experts committee, 360 of them were admitted.

She went on to say that the course has started with an online Quranic circle which included Quran recitation and Tawasheeh (religious singing) and in which explanations were provided to the participants about how the lessons are offered and other related issues.