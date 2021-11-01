Photos: Religious Leaders and Policymakers attend session on “Unite against Hate Speech Targeting Refugees and Migrants” in Lisbon

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Prominent Shia cleric ‘Sayed Ali Abass Razawi’ along with other religious leaders and policymakers attended the session on “Unite against Hate Speech Targeting Refugees and Migrants” which was organized in Lisbon, Portugal.

The special session was organized by the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) in partnership with the European Council of Religious Leaders/Religions for Peace Europe (ECRL/RfP Europe) and with the support of the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). In attendance were European Ministers, Politicians, Policymakers, Special Advisors, Diplomats, Religious leaders and Representatives.