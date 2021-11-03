Praying for planet earth: Religious leaders hold vigil as COP26 starts

SHAFAQNA- Religious leaders gathered for a prayer vigil in George Square, Glasgow to call for climate action.

The prayer and meditation vigil brought together people of all backgrounds in the public square in Glasgow and, via a livestream from around the world, in a powerful, symbolic act of unity and solidarity for planet earth.

“The future of our planet hangs in the balance,” said the vigil organizers, Interfaith Glasgow and Interfaith Scotland, Iqra.ca reported.

During the event, senior religious leaders read the ‘Glasgow Multi-Faith Declaration for COP26’, setting out the shared climate commitments of religious leaders across the UK, and lead prayers from a great diversity of religious traditions, Aboutislam reported.