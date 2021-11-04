Date :Thursday, November 4th, 2021 | Time : 22:08 |ID: 236733 | Print

Islam is now fastest-growing religion in Canada

SHAFAQNA- Islam is now the fastest-growing religion in the country, says Statistics Canada. A new survey of religiosity in Canada by StatsCan has found that the Muslim population has more than tripled since 1996.

“The religious landscape in Canada has undergone significant changes,” analysts wrote in a report published by StatsCan, The Western Standard reported.

“In addition, religion is important with respect to population change because it can influence important demographic factors such as marriage, divorce and fertility.”

As late as 1985 there were so few Muslims in Canada the religion was categorized as “others” in a federal survey, Aboutislam told.

