https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Surah-Al-Muminoon.jpg 194 259 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-02 09:46:052021-11-02 09:46:05Barzakh according to the holy Quran
Barzakh according to the holy Quran
SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 100 of Surah Al-Momenoon (Al-Mu’minun), Allah (SWT) revealed: “And before them is a Barakh (barrier) until the day they are resurrected.” This Ayah clearly indicates that after death the human being is transferred to another world and stays there till the Day of Judgement; this world is called Barakh in the holy Quran. Therefore, the start of the time in Barakh is when a person dies and the end is when the Day of Resurrection occurs; as mentioned in Ayahs 99 and 100 of Surah Al-Momenoon
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!