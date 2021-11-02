What is the connection between wisdom, modesty and religion?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the Arch Angel Jibrail (AS) descended to the Prophet Adam (AS) and said: O’ Adam (AS), I have been instructed to ask you to choose between these three characteristics: Wisdom (Aql), modesty (Haya), and religion (Deen), choose one of them. Adam (AS) said: I chose wisdom. Jibrail (AS) faced toward modesty and religion and said: You can go and carry on with your works; but they said: O’ Jibrail (AS), we are commanded/assigned to be wherever wisdom is. Jibrail (AS) said: So act upon your assignment [1].

[1] Man La-Yahdhara’hul Faqih, Vol. 4, Page 416.