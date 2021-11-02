Iraq: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office denies any involvement in formation of new government

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office has denied any involvement in the government-building talks in Iraq.

An official in the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf said: “We emphasize that the Supreme Religious Authority will not attend any of the meetings, negotiations, contacts or consultations on the formation of political coalitions and the formation of the new government and the news that is promoted against it by some factions in the media and social networks is not true at all.”

