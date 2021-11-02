Iraq: In a meeting with US Ambassador, Ammar Hakim stresses need to consult to resolve region’s problems

SHAFAQNA- The Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement discussed the political developments in Iraq and the region during a meeting with the US Ambassador in Baghdad.

Ammar Hakim, Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, met with US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Toller. During the meeting, the two sides discussed political developments in Iraq and the region, the results of the October parliamentary elections, and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Ammar Hakim stressed the need to take all measures done by the High Electoral Commission and the judiciary to strengthen the confidence of citizens and political groups in the election campaign, which contributes to its transparency and reflects a positive image of democracy in Iraq.

Emphasizing the importance of the future Iraqi government, meeting the demands of the Iraqi people and leading the country towards stability and prosperity through the realization of comprehensive and inclusive development, he called on the protesting political groups to adopt peaceful and legal methods to realize their rights.

Ammar Hakim also stressed his position on the need to start national interests in Iraq’s relations with the world and strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, especially in the economic and service fields, as well as the importance of consultation as a more effective way to resolve all problems and overcome regional crises.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English