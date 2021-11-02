Qatar: Quran teaching centers reopen

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs announced the reopening of 61 Quran teaching centers in the country’s Mosques. The ministry named 61 Quranic centers for boys that have reopened as of Monday, Novembr 1, Al-Arab news website reported. It is part of measures taken by the Arab country to gradually ease the restrictions introduce to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Department of Da’wah and Religious Guidance has devised guidelines for facilitating the resumption of Quranic center’s activities. According to the guidelines, reopening the centers is conditioned on full compliance with the health protocols. Those attending classes in the centers must be at least ten years of age. They are also required to have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, wear face masks, and observe social distancing.