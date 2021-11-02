Photos: ‘Who is Hussain?’ volunteers in Karachi celebrated birthday of the holy Prophet (PBUH) titled as ‘Mercy for Mankind’

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: ‘Who is Hussain?’ team of Karachi in Pakistan under the campaign ‘Mercy for Mankind’ celebrated the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). A camp was set up to spread inter-denomination peace, social harmony and brotherhood among the community. Additionally, the team celebrated the occasion by offering beverages (pineapple juice) and sweets such as dates to the general public.