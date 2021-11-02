https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/4-1.jpg 751 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-02 16:02:342021-11-02 18:01:46Photos: 'Who is Hussain?' volunteers in Karachi celebrated birthday of the holy Prophet (PBUH) titled as 'Mercy for Mankind'
Photos: ‘Who is Hussain?’ volunteers in Karachi celebrated birthday of the holy Prophet (PBUH) titled as ‘Mercy for Mankind’
SHAFAQNA- ABNA: ‘Who is Hussain?’ team of Karachi in Pakistan under the campaign ‘Mercy for Mankind’ celebrated the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). A camp was set up to spread inter-denomination peace, social harmony and brotherhood among the community. Additionally, the team celebrated the occasion by offering beverages (pineapple juice) and sweets such as dates to the general public.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!