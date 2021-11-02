Date :Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 | Time : 16:40 |ID: 236792 | Print

Iranian FM: P4+1 should be ready for talks based on mutual interests

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a Twitter message on Tuesday that the P4+1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests and rights. “The White House calls for negotiations with Iran and claims to be ready to return to the JCPOA,” Amirabdollahian wrote in his Twitter account. “Yet it simultaneously imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals & entities,” he added.

“We are closely examining Mr. Biden’s behavior.” “The purpose of negotiations is not talking for the sake of talking, but to achieve tangible results on the basis of respect for mutual interests,” Iranian foreign minister said. “The P4+1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests & rights,” he reiterated.

