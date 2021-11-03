Vatican: Pope Francis calls to end arms production

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on All Souls Day celebrated Mass at a French military cemetery, repeating his frequent appeals for an end to war and the arms trade. In the French military cemetery, he called for an end to fabrication, and remembered the victims of wars.

Noting that many of the graves belong to unknown soldiers, he said some of the soldiers died “with names, some without, but these tombs are messages of peace: Stop, brothers and sisters, stop weapons manufacturers, stop.”

Last year, due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, he opted to celebrate the All Souls Day Mass in the Vatican’s Teutonic Cemetery, without members of the faithful present, Cruxnow reported.

His decision this year to celebrate the Mass at the French Military cemetery is not the first time he has chosen a cemetery honoring fallen soldiers. In 2017, he celebrated the Mass at the American cemetery in Nettuno, issuing an impassioned call for an end to war, which he called “useless massacres.”