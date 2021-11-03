Date :Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 | Time : 08:31 |ID: 236866 | Print

Vatican: Pope Francis calls to end arms production

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on All Souls Day celebrated Mass at a French military cemetery, repeating his frequent appeals for an end to war and the arms trade. In the French military cemetery, he called for an end to fabrication, and remembered the victims of wars.

Noting that many of the graves belong to unknown soldiers, he said some of the soldiers died “with names, some without, but these tombs are messages of peace: Stop, brothers and sisters, stop weapons manufacturers, stop.”

Last year, due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, he opted to celebrate the All Souls Day Mass in the Vatican’s Teutonic Cemetery, without members of the faithful present, Cruxnow reported.

His decision this year to celebrate the Mass at the French Military cemetery is not the first time he has chosen a cemetery honoring fallen soldiers. In 2017, he celebrated the Mass at the American cemetery in Nettuno, issuing an impassioned call for an end to war, which he called “useless massacres.”

You might also like
Pope urges global solidarity amid coronavirus crisis in Easter message
Ayatollah Tabatabai Brujerdi's message to Pope Francis+Photo
Pope reiterates appeal for peace in the Caucasus
Pope Francis: Pharmaceutical marginality creates a further gap between nations
Biden to meet Pope Francis amid tensions with US Bishops
Pope Francis backs waiving coronavirus vaccine patents
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *