Date :Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 | Time : 09:52 |ID: 236883 | Print

Can the father exclude any of his children from inheritance? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about excluding children from inheritance by the father.

Question: Due to lack of knowledge of religious issues, my late father excluded (his) daughters from the inheritance; what is the ruling on this issue?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The father cannot exclude any of his children from inheritance; and his wealth is divided between the daughter and the son according to God’s Law. The father can only mention in his will to pay anyone he wants a third or less of his wealth.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *