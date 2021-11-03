Can the father exclude any of his children from inheritance? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about excluding children from inheritance by the father.

Question: Due to lack of knowledge of religious issues, my late father excluded (his) daughters from the inheritance; what is the ruling on this issue?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The father cannot exclude any of his children from inheritance; and his wealth is divided between the daughter and the son according to God’s Law. The father can only mention in his will to pay anyone he wants a third or less of his wealth.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA