The types of life in Barzakh according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – The time that the human beings are in Barzakh, they have two different types of life; some of them live in the heaven of Barzakh and benefit from its rewards as mentioned in Ayah 26 of Surah Ya-Seen: “He (this believing man in the world of Barzakh) was told: Enter paradise. He said: Alas, had my people only known.” And some others enter the hell of Barzakh and are punished there as mentioned in Ayahs 92-94 of Surah Al-Waqi’ah: “But if he be of the impugners (followers of the falsehood), the astray ones, then a treat of boiling water, and entry into hell.” It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: The treat of boiling water in Ayah 93 is in fact the same as the punishment in the grave [1]

[1] Tafseer Noor Al-Thaqalayn, Vol. 5, Page 230.