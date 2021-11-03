Lebanon Foreign Minister invites Saudis for talks to ease diplomatic tensions row

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon Foreign Minister called for talks with Saudi Arabia to ease a diplomatic row. “Lebanon invites Saudi Arabia to engage in dialogue to solve all outstanding problems and not just the latest spat, so that the same crisis is not repeated every time,” Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, told AFP.

Habib said such problems can only be “resolved through dialogue, communication and trust, and not through imposition.” Saudi Arabia on Friday gave Lebanon’s Ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, recalled its envoy from Beirut and suspended all imports from Lebanon .