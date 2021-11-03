Sound of Quran recitation reverberates at Frankfurt Book Fair for first time

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Sound of Quran recitation resounded at the hall of the Frankfort Book Fair for the first time.

Benjamin Idris, the imam of the Muslim community in Penzberg, Bavaria, recited the first 12 verses of Surah Ar-Rahman of the Quran at the request of Islamic scholar Abdul-Ahmad Rashid.

It came during a panel discussion organized at the book fair by the publishing group Penguin Random House and the magazine “Stern”. Rashid was the panel’s moderator.

Idris said in all Surahs (chapters) of the Quran, which is the holy book of Muslims, there is reference of God’s mercy. He added that in the Quran, God calls on mankind to exercise moderation and peace and avoid violence.

The Quran should not be misinterpreted or exploited for political purposes, Idris added.The Frankfurt Book Fair is the world’s largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies represented, and the number of visitors.

Unlike last year when the book fair was held under limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event, which was held on October 20-24, saw thousands of visitors.

The Islamic Republic of Iran presented more than 400 titles at the book fair on various subjects, including Islamic studies, humanities, Iranian studies, Islamic Revolution, Iran’s literature, environment, arts and linguistics.