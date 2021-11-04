https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/considine-profile.jpeg 689 911 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-04 21:52:282021-11-04 21:52:28"Freedom of religion has deep roots in the Islamic tradition": Christian Scholar
SHAFAQNA- Freedom of religion has deep roots in the Islamic tradition, said Dr. Craig Considine, a Christian Scholar.
“Freedom of religion” is popularly viewed as a “Western value,” but evidence from the 7th century shows that it has deep roots in the Islamic tradition. For example, while serving as a leader in Medina, Prophet Muhammad allowed Jews & Christians to openly practice their faith”, Considine wrote in his Twitter account.
