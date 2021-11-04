Date :Thursday, November 4th, 2021 | Time : 21:52 |ID: 236960 | Print

“Freedom of religion has deep roots in the Islamic tradition”: Christian Scholar

SHAFAQNA- Freedom of religion has deep roots in the Islamic tradition, said Dr. Craig Considine, a Christian Scholar.

“Freedom of religion” is popularly viewed as a “Western value,” but evidence from the 7th century shows that it has deep roots in the Islamic tradition. For example, while serving as a leader in Medina, Prophet Muhammad allowed Jews & Christians to openly practice their faith”,  Considine wrote in his Twitter account.
Dr. Craig Considine is a Catholic American and native of Massachusetts. He is a scholar, global speaker, media contributor, & public intellectual at Rice University. As a sociologist, he focuses on religion, Islam, Christianity, interfaith, race and ethnicity, identity as well as comparative research and ethnography. He is Author of many books and articles on Christian-Muslim relations.
