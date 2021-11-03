France bans European campaign to fight discrimination against veiled women

SHAFAQNA- The French government has blocked the Council of Europe’s anti-discrimination campaign against veiled women.

French Prime Minister Sarah Harry, who is in charge of youth affairs, said she was shocked by the council’s move.

The French Minister for Youth Affairs told LCI yesterday (Tuesday) that the clip encourages the wearing of Hijab, which is contrary to French values.

“We condemn this and France has rejected this move and canceled it,” she said.

She claimed that France was defending secularism and religious freedom, but that the campaign supported Hijab.

Following the cancellation of this campaign, the Council of Europe deleted the tweets published in this framework from its Twitter account.

On October 28, the Council of Europe launched a campaign featuring images in defense of veiled women against discrimination, with phrases such as “Freedom in Hijab”, “Hijab is optional”, and “Accept my Hijab”.

