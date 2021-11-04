Is it allowed to play computer games? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about computer games.

Question: Is it allowed to play computer games?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Generally, it is not allowed to utilise the games which have some of the following characteristics:

Have provocative lustful scenes. Promoting invalid (Batel/Batil) symbols and content and anti-Islamic, such as Satanism, Zionism, and similar ones. Islamic symbols are insulted in them. A thing which has material value is taken from the loser and is given to the winner. It is illegal and against the law.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA