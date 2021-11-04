Is it allowed to play computer games? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-04 09:57:012021-11-04 09:57:01Is it allowed to play computer games? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about computer games.
Question: Is it allowed to play computer games?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Generally, it is not allowed to utilise the games which have some of the following characteristics:
- Have provocative lustful scenes.
- Promoting invalid (Batel/Batil) symbols and content and anti-Islamic, such as Satanism, Zionism, and similar ones.
- Islamic symbols are insulted in them.
- A thing which has material value is taken from the loser and is given to the winner.
- It is illegal and against the law.
