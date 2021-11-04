The difference between the material world and Barzakh according to the holy Quran and Imam Sadeq (AS)

SHAFAQNA – In the world of Barzakh, the human beings have Barzakhi bodies which are different from the worldly material bodies; That is why the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) said: The souls/spirits in the world of Barzakh have the characteristic of the bodies, meaning they have shapes but no body mass, rather they have shapes like bodies. The difference between the shape and the body is that the hard framework of the human being in the material world is called the body, but the shape can be delicate like air. That is why Imam (AS) described the Barzakhi shape as having the features (characteristics) of the body [1].

The world of Barzakh is like the material world and has days and nights. In Ayah 46 of Surah Ghafir/Qafir, Allah (SWT) revealed: “(Now that they are in the world of Barakh) the fire to which they are exposed morning and evening.” This clearly indicates that in the world of Barzakh, like in this world, there are days and nights; as it is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: This is the situation in Barzakh before the occurrence of the Day of Judgement [2].

