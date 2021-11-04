Israeli forces demolish mosque in occupied West Bank

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Israeli forces have demolished a mosque in the town of Duma, south of the occupied West Bank, on Thursday.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors colonial settlements in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer into the town and tore down a mosque that has been attended by worshipers for two years, east of the town.

He added that the occupation forces also razed agricultural roads in the southern part of the town.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs slammed the mosque demolition as a clear act of aggression against Muslim holy sites and an act of provocation against Muslim sentiments.

The “Civil Administration” is the name Israel gives to the body administering its military occupation of the West Bank.

Soldiers in the oxymoronically named Civil Administration determine where Palestinians may live, where and when they may travel (including to other parts of the occupied territories like Gaza and East Jerusalem), whether they can build or expand homes on their own land, whether they own that land at all, whether an Israeli settler can takeover that land among others.