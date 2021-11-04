Kuwait allows holding Quran classes in mosques

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced that religious and Quran classes, as well as other cultural activities, can be resumed in mosques.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Issa Ahmad Mohammad Hassan Al-Kandari issued a resolution that allows holding courses, cultural activities, and Quran memorization sessions in Kuwaiti mosques, Elbalad reported.

The decision has canceled a prior resolution that barred staging of such activities due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister highlighted in the new decision that mosques should adhere to required health protocols including wearing mosques and social distancing. The decision is part of Kuwait’s measures to return to normal conditions as the pandemic seems under control in the Arab country. Similar decisions to open mosques have also been adopted in other countries such as Qatar, Algeria, and Egypt