Rain prayers holds in Masjid Al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Worshipers today (Thursday) held Rain Prayers at Al-Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina.

The prayer was performed following the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia to hold Rain Prayers throughout the country.

Simultaneous Rain Prayers were held across Saudi Arabia this morning (Thursday).

