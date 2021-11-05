NAM condemns Israeli regime’s actions against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- The Non-Aligned Movement Coordination Office at the United Nations Headquarters has condemned the Israeli regime’s settlements and the designation of Palestinian human rights groups as terrorists.

The Non-Aligned Movement Coordination Office at the United Nations Headquarters in New York issued statements opposing the Israeli regime’s decision to classify Palestinian civil society organizations as “terrorist organizations”.

In this regard, the Non-Aligned Movement stressed the need to carry out the responsibilities of civil society organizations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories without harassment, intimidation and other repressive measures.

It also stressed the importance of the activities of legal organizations for the protection of the Palestinians and the rule of law and called for the lifting of the ban on six Palestinian human rights groups and for respect for freedom of expression.

The statement also stressed the urgent need to respond to an end to Israeli violations, and called for measures to be taken in accordance with international law, including the implementation of relevant UN resolutions, including Security Council Resolution 2334.

The Non-Aligned Movement also condemned the Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, and called for an immediate and complete cessation of all illegal policies and actions, and recent plans to build more than 3,000 housing units throughout the Occupied Territories. Because this is another violation of international law and resolutions, and undermines the continuity and territorial integrity of the Palestinian territories and the prospect of a two-state solution on the pre-1967 borders.

Finally, the Non-Aligned Movement called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities to ensure respect for international law, including human rights, to ensure the protection of the Palestinian people and to end 54 years of Zionist occupation.

The statement has been issued following the remarks by Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Authority’s permanent representative to the United Nations, on October 29, 2021, on the situation in occupied Palestine, including East Jerusalem, and the latest developments, including the illegality and consequences of the recent Israeli attack on six Palestinian civil society organizations, in addition to the expansion of continuous settlement in the occupied West Bank.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English