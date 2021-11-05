What is the biggest phenomenon of our time?

SHAFAQNA – The biggest phenomenon of our time is hypocrisy (Nifaq). Nifaq means that the human being thinks one way, and speaks in another way! Meaning, the distance between the heart and the tongue; this distance is between the outward (Dhahir) and the inward (Batin); it is between the claim and the action, and the distance between the saying and the behaviour! In which time so much sacred concepts have been used? In which time (era) so much have been talked about morality, peace, security, freedom, equality, brotherhood, humanity, and the human rights? And in which time these concepts have been played with, as much as our time [1]?!

[1] Panzdah Goftar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 18.