Worshippers at Al-Aqsa, Ibrahimi Mosques express solidarity with Palestinian prisoners

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Thousands of Palestinian worshippers on Friday expressed solidarity with Palestinians held in Israeli jails

They said their prayers this morning at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem al-Quds and Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khail (Hebron). The worshippers also stressed their support for Palestinians being held in Israel’s prisons. It came a day after the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said the Israeli Prison Service was medically neglecting Palestinian patients in the regime’s jails, especially those in the Ramla prison infirmary.

The Commission said there are 15 patients in the infirmary of the Ramla prison that suffer from serious health complications. Most of these patients are only given different types of sedatives and painkillers to relieve their suffering and pains.

The supreme command council for the captives of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement voiced concern on Monday over the health of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails who have gone on hunger strike.

The council said that it has launched “a struggle program” to support the administrative detainees who are on a hunger strike starting from November 1.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement also warned that it would launch a new armed confrontation with the Tel Aviv regime in case Israeli officials pressed ahead with their repressive measures against Palestinian prisoners.

More than 7,000 Palestinians are reportedly held in Israeli jails. Hundreds have been incarcerated under the practice of administrative detention.

Some Palestinian prisoners have even been held in administrative detention for up to eleven years.

Last month, hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons went on a hunger strike in protest against an intensified Israeli crackdown on Palestinian detainees that took place following the escape of six inmates from a maximum-security Israeli jail on September 6.

The hunger strike, which began on October 13, was suspended nine days later after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement declared “victory” over the Israel Prison Service.