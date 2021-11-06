SHAFAQNA- Shia Muslims are a minority in Algeria where nearly all the population is Muslim. The Islamic religion in Algeria dominates its demography, with around 99% of the population being followers of the faith. The vast majority of them follow Sunni Islam. Not having a large population of Shias, Algeria cannot be seen in the Shia countries’ list. The Shia community in Algeria is very small.

Shia Muslims in Algeria are around 7000 individuals which is less than 0.02% of the whole population and most of them are present in the Western part of Algeria, Wilstar told. However, there are no accurate statistics about Shia in Algeria because their religious practices are not open to the public, Shiatent reported.

Freedom of religion is regulated by the constitution which declares Islam a state religion. However, it prohibits any discrimination and allows freedom of worship and opinion ,but Shia religious practices are not open to the public in Algeria ,Worldatlas mentioned.

Speaking about Shia Muslims in Algeria, the reports said they had experienced threats and intolerance and often kept a low profile as a result. The reports talks about a state of “hate” from Algerians towards Shia, Echoroukonline told.

The religious practices of Shia may not affect the Algerian culture and daily life practices because their rituals come in complete denial to the ones that are recognised in the Algerian societies, may be completely new to most Algerians, Researchgate mentioned. Seven years ago Algeria’s Salafist groups have opposed plans for building the first Shia mosque in the North African country.

They have described activities of Shia groups in Algeria as dangerous and insisted that they will stand against any plans for building Mosques for Shias, ABNA reported.