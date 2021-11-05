The International Labor Organization removes the name of Iraq from its blacklist

SHAFAQNA– The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced on Thursday, that Iraq had been removed from the black list of practical discrimination by a decision of the International Labor Organization.

The ministry stated in a statement that the Director-General of the Department of Labor and Vocational Training in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Raed Bahed, held a meeting with the cadres of the Labor Inspection Department, and stressed “the need to activate the role of the inspectors in implementing the effective labor law.”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.