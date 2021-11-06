Date :Saturday, November 6th, 2021 | Time : 09:23 |ID: 237147 | Print

Vatican: Pope gives an important post to a woman for the first time

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- In an unprecedented decision, Pope Francis has appointed a woman as the second senior Vatican city government official.

The pope has appointed Raffaella Petrini, a 52-year-old Italian nun, as Secretary General in the Vatican City Government. Petrini graduated from the Louis Guido Carly University of Commerce (LUISS) in Rome. This post is similar to the deputy governor or deputy mayor. Based in the Vatican Palace, the government has more than 2,000 employees and oversees the city’s daily life, including police, emergency services, health care and museums.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
ABWA's Secretary General congratulated Pope Francis on birth of Jesus Christ (A.S)
Video: Pope's farewell moments with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Pope Francis: Lebanese leaders set aside partisan interests
Pope calls for peace in Central African Republic
Ayatollah Arafi's letter to Pope: Dealing with Coronavirus crises requires int'l consensus
Pope to visit Morocco as a pilgrim of peace and fraternity
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *