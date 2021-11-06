Vatican: Pope gives an important post to a woman for the first time

SHAFAQNA- In an unprecedented decision, Pope Francis has appointed a woman as the second senior Vatican city government official.

The pope has appointed Raffaella Petrini, a 52-year-old Italian nun, as Secretary General in the Vatican City Government. Petrini graduated from the Louis Guido Carly University of Commerce (LUISS) in Rome. This post is similar to the deputy governor or deputy mayor. Based in the Vatican Palace, the government has more than 2,000 employees and oversees the city’s daily life, including police, emergency services, health care and museums.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English