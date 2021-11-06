Assad to Jinping: Relations with China are important for Syrian people

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian President spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss relations between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation.

The Syrian presidency said in a statement that President Bashar Assad, in contact with his Chinese counterpart, stressed that relations with China are central to the Syrian people in the face of internationally backed terrorism and the siege imposed on it. The Syrian President also praised China’s political support in international forums and its support for maintaining Syria’s territorial integrity and ending the war on terror. Assad further thanked China for its humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

For his part, the Chinese president noted that the friendship between Beijing and Damascus has a long history, and that Syria was one of the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with China and support the restoration of its seat at the United Nations. He noted that the Chinese side supports the Syrian government’s efforts to rebuild and develop the country.

Xi Jinping stressed his country’s support for Syria’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the rejection of foreign interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and called for the immediate lifting of unilateral sanctions and the economic blockade of Syria. He noted that China will soon introduce a new series of Corona vaccines to Syria.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English