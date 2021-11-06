https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/1A828FD3-3AD0-49BF-BCCB-60B5B34011E8.jpeg 455 561 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-11-06 10:05:242021-11-06 10:22:07Iraq: Terrible fire in a market in Sadr City (video)
Iraq: Terrible fire in a market in Sadr City (video)
SHAFAQNA- A severe fire broke out this morning (Saturday) in the Moridi Bazaar in Sadr City, east of the Iraqi Capital Baghdad.
Iraqi civil defence teams have been sent to the scene to contain the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
