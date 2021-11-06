https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Ayat-sobhani.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-11-06 10:18:272021-11-06 10:18:27What is the ruling if a Mosque need to be demolished in the street developing plan? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
What is the ruling if a Mosque need to be demolished in the street developing plan? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about demolishing a Mosque in the street developing plan.
Question: If a Mosque is in the street developing plan and when constructing the street, developing urban area, reducing traffic and accidents depend on demolishing the Mosque; what is the religious ruling in this case?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: As far as possible, (the Mosque) must not be demolished; unless in urgent instances which there are no other ways.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
