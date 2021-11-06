Date :Saturday, November 6th, 2021 | Time : 10:18 |ID: 237163 | Print

What is the ruling if a Mosque need to be demolished in the street developing plan? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about demolishing a Mosque in the street developing plan.

Question: If a Mosque is in the street developing plan and when constructing the street, developing urban area, reducing traffic and accidents depend on demolishing the Mosque; what is the religious ruling in this case?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: As far as possible, (the Mosque) must not be demolished; unless in urgent instances which there are no other ways.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

