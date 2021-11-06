Sheikh Ali Salman’s wife: Life imprisonment is painful / he falls victim to Persian Gulf crisis

SHAFAQNA- Alia Razi, wife of Sheikh Ali Salman, a imprisoned Bahraini Shia cleric, called her husband’s life sentence “shocking and painful” and expressed hope that he would be released unconditionally soon.

Razi, who spoke to al-Mayadin on the occasion of the first year of the life sentence against her husband, called the sentence shocking and painful, saying the hardest part was thinking about how to tell her two daughters.

Noting that despite the brutality of the verdict, given the nature of the case and the accusations leveled against Sheikh Salman, such a verdict was expected, Razi said: “Surprisingly, the international community is silent about it. The United States in particular, which was one of the parties to the plan, was condemned and knew all the details, but was content with empty statements.”

The wife of a Bahraini Shia cleric called the moment of reading the accusations against Sheikh Salman, especially the accusation of espionage for Qatar, the most difficult moment of her life and said: “I felt severe pain because of this oppression. He was convicted in this case due to the crisis of the Persian Gulf countries. This bothered me a lot. He became the victim of that crisis.”

