Life and death of the human being according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 11 of Surah Qafir/Ghafir, Allah (SWT) revealed: “They will say: Our Lord, twice did You make us die, and twice did You give us life. We admit our sins. Is there any way out (of this plight)? This Ayah clearly indicates that on the Day of Judgement they speak about two deaths and two lives. From this it can be realised that they speak of one worldly life and then worldly death and after that the Barzakhi life and death before the Day of Judgment. Then on the Day of judgement when everyone is resurrected; it is the fifth condition for the human beings.

In this condition the believers of the heaven are alive for ever, while the residents of hell struggle in a condition between death and life as mentioned in Ayahs 12-13 of Surah Al-A’ala: “The one who will enter the Great fire, and then neither die nor live.” Yet another clear example is given in Ayahs 45-46 of Surah Qafir: “Then Allah (SWT) saved him from their evil scheme, while a terrible punishment besieged Pharaoh’s clan. The fire to which they are exposed morning and evening. On the Day when the Hour sets in, Pharaoh’s clan will enter the severest punishment.”