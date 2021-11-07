Iraq: UAV attacks on PM’s home; Latest news and reactions: Al-Kazemi: I am fine / The assassination failed with 3 drones / The coup in Iraq is not true

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi security media group announced in a statement that a drone had attacked the house of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

The Iraqi security media group said in a statement that the assassination attempt on al-Kazemi had failed when a UAV bombed his residence in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

According to the statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister was not harmed in the drone strike.

The Iraqi security media group announced that the security forces are taking the necessary measures regarding this failed attempt.

The Iraqi Prime Minister wrote in a tweet: “I am fine, I am among the people and I call on everyone to be calm and restrained.”

I have always been ready to sacrifice my life for Iraq and the Iraqi people, and the missiles of betrayal do not weaken the determination of the believers and do not disrupt the stability and determination of our heroic security forces to maintain the security of the people.

