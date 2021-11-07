Ceremonies in Rey to mark Hazrat Abdul Azim (A.S) birthday

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Several ceremonies will be held in Rey, south of Tehran next week to celebrate the birthday of Hazrat Abdul Azim Hassani (A.S).

Abdul Azim Hassani (A.S), also known as Shah Abdol Azim, was a fifth generation descendant of Imam Hassan ibn Ali (A.S) and a companion of Imam Muhammad Taqi (AS).

His holy shrine in Rey is a pilgrimage site that attracts millions of pilgrims from across Iran and other parts of the world every year.

The 4th day of the month of Rabi al-Thani in the lunar Hijri calendar, which falls on November 10 this year, marks the birthday of the great religious figure.

On this auspicious occasion, celebrations will be held across Iran, including in Rey. They include those hosted by the holy mausoleum of Hazrat Abdul Azim (A.S) and one to be held at the holy shine of Sheikh Saduq (Ibn Babawayh)